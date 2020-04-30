An eight-storey building under construction along\u00a0the Yar\u2019 Adua Drive in Owerri, the Imo State Capital, has<!--more--> collapsed leaving several people trapped.\r\n\r\nRescue operations are currently ongoing as at the time of filing this report.\r\n\r\n<img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-120569" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/04\/WhatsApp-Image-2020-04-30-at-6.50.43-PM-300x169.jpeg" alt="" width="300" height="169" \/> <img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-120570" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/04\/WhatsApp-Image-2020-04-30-at-6.50.42-PM-300x169.jpeg" alt="" width="300" height="169" \/> <img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-120571" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/04\/WhatsApp-Image-2020-04-30-at-6.50.40-PM-300x169.jpeg" alt="" width="300" height="169" \/>