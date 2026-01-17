Manchester United delivered a commanding performance in the Manchester Derby, defeating Manchester City 2–0 at Old Trafford on Saturday in Michael Carrick’s debut as interim manager. United’s goals came in the second half, with Bryan Mbeumo opening the scoring in the 65th minute, followed by P...

Manchester United delivered a commanding performance in the Manchester Derby, defeating Manchester City 2–0 at Old Trafford on Saturday in Michael Carrick’s debut as interim manager.

United’s goals came in the second half, with Bryan Mbeumo opening the scoring in the 65th minute, followed by Patrick Dorgu’s strike in the 76th, breaking a goalless first half and sealing the victory in front of home supporters.

The win provides a significant boost for United as Carrick begins his tenure, taking charge until the end of the season after a challenging run of form. This derby offered an early opportunity to assert his authority and inspire confidence among the squad.

Manchester City struggled to respond despite dominating possession, leaving the defending champions frustrated and scoreless in a fixture where they have historically thrived.

United’s disciplined approach and clinical finishing earned them crucial bragging rights in the Premier League clash, delivering a memorable start for Carrick back in the Old Trafford dugout.