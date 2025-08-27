‎A woman identified as Modupe Alasin has been allegedly beaten to death by her supposed husband....

‎The incident happened in Efon Alaaye, Ekiti State.

‎According to an eyewitness, the man had flogged his wife severely because she had arrived late at the farm.

‎The witness added that the woman was by passersby screaming and begging for mercy as the husband flogged her repeatedly.

‎A few minutes after the beating, the man ordered the woman to get water from the nearby stream, but on getting to the stream, the witness added that the woman slumped and died, prompting insinuations that she was too weak due to the heavy beating.

‎When contacted, the Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Police Command, SP Sunday Abutu confirmed the incident to TVC News.

‎Abutu said the husband of the deceased has been arrested, and an investigation has commenced.