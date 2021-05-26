An aide to Mali’s vice president, Colonel Assimi Goita has announced the resignation of the country’s interim president and prime minister, two days after they were arrested by the military

This is despite the visit and intervention by a delegation of ECOWAS, still in Mali

The international community had anticipated that the arrest and detention of President and Prime Minister would lead to this and this may lead to sanctions being imposed on the West African country

President Emmanuel Macron has described the political crisis as a Coup within a Coup

The Vice President, Colonel Assimi Goita is now in charge of the country, he also led the Coup in August 2020 against elected President Boubacar Keita

This may derail the 18 month transition to democracy even though the military vice President has promised to continue with the transition government and conduct elections next year

He blames President Bah Ndaw for violating the transitional charter by failing to consult him about the new cabinet constituted on Monday

He is also accusing the government of not handling negotiations with trade unions well, which resulted in a nationwide strike.