Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Usman, has dismissed as baseless a petition by former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, accusing Governor Nasir Idris of importing political thugs and foreign mercenaries into the state.

Addressing journalists at an emergency press conference in Birnin Kebbi, the Speaker said the allegations were “unfounded, mischievous, and a clear attempt to distract the government from its developmental strides.”

He stressed that Kebbi has earned a reputation as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, and that any attempt to tarnish that record is not just an attack on government but on the people themselves.

Speaker Usman added that Kebbi’s politics has always been rooted in dialogue and respect for democratic values, insisting that the claims were malicious and without proof.

According to him, security agencies operating in the state have not reported any intelligence linking the government to such activities.

The Speaker therefore urged residents to remain calm while calling on security agencies to thoroughly investigate the allegations.

He further demanded that Malami should be prosecuted if found culpable, warning that such reckless claims must not be allowed to destabilize the peace and stability of Kebbi State.