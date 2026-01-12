The Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami (SAN), is facing a fresh investigation over the arms and ammunition found in his house.
According to a Monday publication by The Nation, the arms were uncovered at his Kebbi country home by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) during a search.
The anti-graft agency handed the weapon to the Department of State Service (DSS) for a comprehensive probe, citing a lack of constitutional authority to investigate the possession.
The Nation further revealed that the number of arms and ammunition could not be independently verified, but it was gathered that they are high in number to attract a full DSS investigation.
Last week, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, Malami, his wife, Asabe Bashir and son, Abdulaziz Malami, were granted bail in the sum of N500million and two sureties each in the ongoing fraud trial.
Malami, who was granted bail last week along with his sons, Abdulaziz, Abiru-Rahman, and others, is still in the Kuje correctional centre, having been unable to perfect his bail conditions.
But, sources said he might be taking things slowly to stall the DSS investigation into the weapons found in his house.
“The former minister is being separately investigated for allegedly having arms in his house in Birnin Kebbi. The inventory of the shock find has been handed over to the DSS.
“It is now left to Malami to explain to the DSS how he came about the arms. That’s why he is yet to perfect his bail conditions. He is holed up in prison to avoid arrest by the DSS.
“DSS operatives are within the precincts of Kuje Correctional Service to invite Malami. He got wind of their presence and raised the alarm. But the law must take its course.”
Another source within the EFCC said Malami had yet to meet his bail conditions.
“By our records, the ex-AGF is still in custody. We saw all manners of fake clips on social media on his purported arrival and rousing reception in Kebbi State,” the source said.
The source added, “The investigation into Malami’s activities during his tenure began when former EFCC Acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu was in office.
“Investigation continued through the administration of another Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Chukkol, to the present Executive Chairman. Chukkol, who works in the agency, was in charge briefly before Olukoyede’s appointment.
“There is nothing vindictive about his investigation since 2019. It is an inherited case, and the ex-AGF knows this.”
Olukoyede confirmed that he inherited the Malami case during an interview last night on a national television.
A Federal High Court in Abuja last week ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 assets linked to Malami and his two sons.
The assets have been valued at N213, 234,120,000.
The court has, however, given Malami and the sons or any other claimant, a 14-day leave to show proof that the assets were legally acquired.
Failure to present legitimate claims within 14 days may lead to the permanent loss of the assets to the Federal Government.
The court’s order was based on the invocation of the Non-Conviction Asset Forfeiture Clause in the EFCC Establishment Act.
The EFCC had applied to the Federal High Court to seize the suspicious properties in Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, and Birnin-Kebbi.