The Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami (SAN), is facing a fresh investigation over the arms and ammunition found in his house.

According to a Monday publication by The Nation, the arms were uncovered at his Kebbi country home by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) during a search.

The anti-graft agency handed the weapon to the Department of State Service (DSS) for a comprehensive probe, citing a lack of constitutional authority to investigate the possession.

The Nation further revealed that the number of arms and ammunition could not be independently verified, but it was gathered that they are high in number to attract a full DSS investigation.

Last week, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, Malami, his wife, Asabe Bashir and son, Abdulaziz Malami, were granted bail in the sum of N500million and two sureties each in the ongoing fraud trial.

Malami, who was granted bail last week along with his sons, Abdulaziz, Abiru-Rahman, and others, is still in the Kuje correctional centre, having been unable to perfect his bail conditions.

But, sources said he might be taking things slowly to stall the DSS investigation into the weapons found in his house.

“The former minister is being separately investigated for allegedly having arms in his house in Birnin Kebbi. The inventory of the shock find has been handed over to the DSS.

“It is now left to Malami to explain to the DSS how he came about the arms. That’s why he is yet to perfect his bail conditions. He is holed up in prison to avoid arrest by the DSS.

“DSS operatives are within the precincts of Kuje Correctional Service to invite Malami. He got wind of their presence and raised the alarm. But the law must take its course.”