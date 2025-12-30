Former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, his son Abdulaziz Malami, and an associate, Bashir Asabe, have pleaded not guilty to all sixteen counts of alleged financial crimes brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission....

The plea was taken today at the Federal High Court in Abuja, where arguments also ensued over the defendants’ request for bail.

The Federal High Court is expected to deliver its ruling on the bail application today, a decision that will determine whether the defendants will face trial from custody or on bail