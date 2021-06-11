Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has distributed one hundred and four vehicles worth four hundred and sixty eight million naira to magistrates, judicial officers, sharia judges and members of the state judicial commission

The gesture according to the Governor is to enhance their performance in ensuring speedy delivery of Justice System which will translate to decongestion

The Governor said the vehicles will ease the transportation needs of the judiciary workers to ensure service delivery especially in the quick dispensation of justice and to avoid unnecessary delay in the passage of court order

The ceremony is part of Activities Marking the two year anniversary of Bello Matawalle as the Zamfara State Governor

Presenting the cars to the Benificiaries, the Minister of Justice and attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami Commended governor Bello Matawalle for supporting judicial workers

He noted that judiciary as an important arm of government should be given all the necessary support it deserves as it is the hope of the common man.

Abubakar Malami also inaugurated presidential lodge built by the Matawalle’s administration within the Government house in Gusau

The over two billion naira presidential lodge according to authorities will accommodate VIPs on official visit to the state.