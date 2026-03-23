As part of deliberate efforts to cushion the impact of the current economic hardship, particularly the rising cost of petrol, Governor Seyi Makinde, has approved a flat-rate palliative of ₦10,000 for all state workers, including employees of the local government system. The palliative, which is designed as a transportation support…...

As part of deliberate efforts to cushion the impact of the current economic hardship, particularly the rising cost of petrol, Governor Seyi Makinde, has approved a flat-rate palliative of ₦10,000 for all state workers, including employees of the local government system.

The palliative, which is designed as a transportation support allowance, will be implemented for an initial period of three months, commencing in April 2026.

Governor Makinde made this announcement during the Youth Empowerment Agribusiness Programme (YEAP) SAFER Disbursement Ceremony and Stakeholders’ Engagement, held at the Fasola Agribusiness Industrial Hub.

.Speaking at the event, the governor acknowledged the economic pressures currently facing citizens, particularly in light of the recent increase in fuel prices, which has significantly affected transportation costs, productivity, and overall cost of living.

He noted that the intervention is part of the state government’s broader commitment to supporting workers and ensuring that economic challenges do not erode their welfare and productivity.

Governor Makinde further stated that while the palliative is initially structured to run for three months, the government remains open to extending the support based on a continuous assessment of economic realities and the well-being of workers in the state.

He reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to implementing people-centered policies that not only address immediate challenges but also promote long-term economic stability and inclusive growth.