Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has announced the downward review of salaries of senior political appointees by 50 per cent.

The governor made this announcement during this year’s workers day celebration.

Governor Makinde who assured workers in the state that government under his watch would place more premium on their welfare, also announced a 30% cut in the take home pay of legislators in the state while also assuring residents of more developmental projects across all regions of the state.