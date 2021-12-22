Makinde Signs Oyo State #249.7Billion 2022 Budget into Law.

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has signed the state’s N249.7 billion 2022 appropriation bill into law.

The governor also granted approval to the state’s parliament financial autonomy.

Makinde assented the bill tagged budget of growth and opportunities at the executive council chamber, in Ibadan, alongside the autonomous bill that would pave way for separation of powers between the Executive, legislative and the Judiciary.

While addressing top government functionaries shortly after appending his signature on the state’s 2022 appropriation bill, Governor Makinde explained that the 2022 budget will accommodate more developmental projects for the state, while the budget performance was set at 70% – 75%.

The governor who noted that the budget will ensure Oyo state’s increment of Revenue from Internally Generated revenue assured Indigenes and Residents of the state of more developmental projects as affected traders of Sasa market would be given their stores in the new-year.

Makinde also promised continous openness and transparency of Budgeting-processes which began with Town-hall meetings across the seven geo-political zones of Oyo state where yearnings were registered and noted for appropriate action.

The clamours followed preparation of the budget which snowballed into defence session by Ministries, Department and Agencies before proposal of the 2022 appropriation bill to the Oyo state’s House of Assembly led by Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin.