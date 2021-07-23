Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has asked the Federal Government to take necessary steps to uplift the standard of the Ibadan Airport.

He said making Ibadan a regional airport will benefit the state and the national economy.

The governor, who stated this while hosting the Joint National Assembly Committee on Aviation, led by the Chairman Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi, said the state government has commissioned a study that clearly showed that a Public, Private Partnership arrangement would fast-track the planned upgrading of the airport to an international standard.

The governor added that the state is willing to lead the charge to turnaround the airport if the Federal Government would agree to hand it over.

He noted that the Ibadan Airport should readily serve as the alternate airport to Lagos, adding that instead of diverting international flights to Accra, Ghana, Ibadan would rather serve Nigeria better.

While enumerating possible benefits of the Ibadan airport if upgraded, Governor Makinde explained various efforts of his administration aimed at improving the standards of the airport, including the rehabilitation of adjoining roads as well as provision of basic facilities at the airport.

He called on the Federal Government to do more by collaborating with the state in its resolve to uplift the airport.

According to him, an upgraded Ibadan airport would not only impact on the state’s economy by expanding its business districts, the country would also benefit as the nation grapples to grow its non-oil economy.