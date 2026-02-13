Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday upgraded 14 High Chiefs and Baales in Oyo town to the status of crown-wearing Obas, during a colourful coronation ceremony where the newly elevated monarchs were presented with Staffs of Office and Instruments of Office. The event, held at Oliveth Heights ...

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday upgraded 14 High Chiefs and Baales in Oyo town to the status of crown-wearing Obas, during a colourful coronation ceremony where the newly elevated monarchs were presented with Staffs of Office and Instruments of Office.

The event, held at Oliveth Heights in Oyo West Local Government Area, saw the state Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal, presenting the official regalia on behalf of the governor.

The newly crowned monarchs are: Alaaguo of Aguoland, Oba David Oyediran; the Baba Eyaji of Oyo, Oba Afonja Mukaila; the Alajagba of Oyo, Oba Samuel Odurinde; the Ona-Isokun of Oyo, Oba Isiaka Tella-Titiloye; the Onimileke of Imileke, Oyo, Oba Fakayode Alowonle; the Onigbudugbu of Gbudugbu, Oyo, Oba Salawu Oyeniran; the Oloodu of Ojongbodu, Oba Olaniyi Adegboye; and the Alapa-Ara of Apa-Ara, Oba Tijani Ajeigbe.

Others are the Onidode of Idodeland, Oba Oyeleke Yusuff; the Iba Samu of Oyo Empire, Oba Lamidi Jimoh; the Alago-Oja of Ago-Oja Land, Oba Ganiyu Busari; the Agbaaki of Oyo, Oba Asimiyu Jimoh; the Alakeitan of Akeitan, Oba Jimoh Oyeleye; and the Elepe of Iseke, Oba Abel Oyekan.

In a speech read on his behalf, Governor Makinde said the elevation was part of his administration’s commitment to strengthening traditional institutions and promoting peace and development at the grassroots.

He congratulated the new Obas, noting that their elevation was both a recognition of their leadership and a reaffirmation of the enduring relevance of traditional institutions in governance, peacebuilding, and community development.

“The State Government holds traditional rulers in high esteem because of their roles as custodians of culture, promoters of unity and partners in progress.

“I want to urge you all (the monarchs) to uphold integrity, fairness and service to your people. Your reigns should be characterized by peace, inclusiveness and support for government programmes aimed at improving citizens’ welfare in their domains.”

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ademola Ojo, described the event as historic and culturally significant, stressing that it symbolised not only the installation of royal fathers but a reaffirmation of Oyo’s rich heritage and enduring traditions.

He said the Yoruba traditional institution, one of the oldest and most revered in Africa, remains central to governance, culture, and unity in Oyo land.

“The beaded crown is a sacred symbol of authority, service and divine responsibility, and those who wear it are called to lead with integrity, courage and compassion.”

Ojo praised Governor Makinde for approving and sponsoring the programme, noting that the coronation of 14 Obas at once symbolised unity, continuity, and renewal within Oyo land.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working closely with traditional rulers for conflict resolution, cultural preservation, and community mobilisation.

The ceremony attracted notable dignitaries, including the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, represented by the Asipa Olubadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade; former Speaker of the Oyo State Assembly, Monsurat Sunmonu; members of the 10th Oyo Assembly from the Oyo geopolitical zone; top government officials; and political leaders.