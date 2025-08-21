Major General Abubakar Wase has officially assumed command as the 44th General Officer Commanding of the 1 Division Nigerian Army and Sector 1 Joint Task Force Operation Fansan Yamma. The colourful handover ceremony took place on Wednesday, at Headquarters 1 Division in Kaduna. ...

The colourful handover ceremony took place on Wednesday, at Headquarters 1 Division in Kaduna.

According to a statement by Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Shuaib Umar, Wase succeeded Major General Mayirenso Saraso.

Umar noted that the appointment is part of a recent posting and reshuffle by Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede.

The statement described the handing and taking over ceremony as eventful, featuring signing of handing and taking over notes between the outgoing and incoming GOCs, respectively, the decoration of the new GOC with 1 Division insignia, and a farewell address to troops by the outgoing GOC.