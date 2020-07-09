EFCC directors and sectional heads are still waiting to be invited to testify at today’s sitting of the panel looking into the allegations made against acting chairman Ibrahim Magu.

Only the former Director of Organizational Support, Bolaji Salami, a Commissioner of Police, has testified before the panel investigating allegations of misconduct levelled against the acting chairman of the EFCC Ibrahim Magu.

A source told TVC News that Mr Bolaji began his testimony at noon today and was still at it at six twenty pm.