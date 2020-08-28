The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has described as an attempt to tarnish reputation of Fulanis in Nigeria, the viral audio purportedly attributed to one Ardo Bulama, which threatened the lives of some people in the country particularly in the southern kaduna.

The group in a statement by its Director Media and Publicity kaduna state, Ibrahim Bayero Zango, said the name which was ascribed to the accused was not synonymous with any of it members.

“No Fulani man bears the name ‘Bulama,” MACBAN declared in the statement.

MACBAN therefore, alleged that it was imputed by enemies of the Fulani race to tarnish its reputation in the country.

Mr Zango said the reaction becomes necessary following a petition by a group under the aegis of National Christian Elders Forum to the Inspector General of Police calling the attention of the Nigerian Police to arrest and prosecute the accused who they referred to as “Fulani” for treasonable felony.

“In that regard, we consider such claims and thinking that the name Bulama could be related or connected to Fulani as a wrong impression and it bellies the ignorance of the petitioners on the culture of the Fulani pastoralist in Nigeria,” the organisation said.