The national leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has warned the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Dr. Ikechukwu Emetu, and some suspended members of the party, including Senators Nenadi Usman and Darlington Nwokocha, to desist from using the party’s name to carry out what it described as “illegal activities”.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 17, by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, the Labour Party cautioned that Dr. Emetu could not hide under constitutional immunity to engage in actions that allegedly undermine the party, noting that any offence committed while in office could be pursued after his tenure.

The party also urged the public to be wary of what it called political fraud, accusing the deputy governor and the suspended members of allegedly soliciting for fresh membership registration and planning an illegal national convention.

According to the statement, the Labour Party had already conducted a valid national convention in March 2024 and had since launched both online and physical membership registration across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, recording what it described as “astronomical” figures.

Ifoh said the party would employ all lawful means to challenge what it termed fraudulent acts by any individual or group, past or present, associated with the Labour Party who violate its constitution and regulations.

The party expressed concern over a viral video showing Dr. Emetu, Senators Nenadi Usman and Darlington Nwokocha, among others, allegedly unveiling and inaugurating a so-called “LP National Steering Committee for membership registration,” which it described as illegal and unauthorised.

“We do not know which Labour Party these people are working for, or under which authority they are carrying out an exercise that was concluded several months ago,” the statement said, adding that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had since recognised the party’s authentic leadership.

The Labour Party further disclosed that it recently conducted INEC-monitored congresses in 35 states and the FCT, with Abia State excluded due to a court order.

It also noted that INEC had monitored party activities leading to its participation in the 2026 governorship elections in Osun and Ekiti states.

The statement also criticised the presence of a social media activist known as “Hush Mummy” at the alleged event, noting that she had publicly renounced her Obidient affiliation and claimed never to have been a Labour Party member.

Recalling past events, the party said Dr. Emetu had led the Abia State executive and House of Assembly members to the party’s national convention in Nnewi in March 2024, where the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee was elected.

It noted that the deputy governor had publicly acknowledged Abure as the duly elected national chairman at the time.

The party expressed concern over what it described as inconsistent political behaviour by some leaders and warned of an alleged plot by a powerful politician from the South East to destabilise the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The Labour Party is not available for any ulterior motives,” the statement said, stressing that the party had moved on and was focused on making a greater impact in the 2027 elections.