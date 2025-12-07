The Labour Party (LP) caucus in the House of Representatives has called on politicians across party divides to rally support against insecurity and economic challenges facing the country. They also tasked the ruling party to focus more on governance and avoid any form of distraction ahead of the 202...

The Labour Party (LP) caucus in the House of Representatives has called on politicians across party divides to rally support against insecurity and economic challenges facing the country.

They also tasked the ruling party to focus more on governance and avoid any form of distraction ahead of the 2027 general election.

The LP lawmakers emphasised that while President Bola Tinubu’s aspiration for re-election is legitimate, his priority should be addressing the pressing challenges facing Nigerians.

The legislators also challenged politicians from the ruling and opposition political parties to see nation building as a joint responsibility in the interest of the citizens and the country.

TVC previously reported that French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed France’s solidarity with Nigeria in addressing its security challenges, particularly the terrorist threat in the country’s northern region.

In a Sunday message posted on his official X handle, Macron said he spoke with President Bola Tinubu and affirmed that France will strengthen its partnership with Nigerian authorities.