The Labour Party has commenced its ward congresses across Nigeria, with the exception of Abia State, where the exercise has been temporarily suspended. The party’s election process is being conducted across all electoral wards nationwide.

According to party guidelines, the ward congresses began on Tuesday, December 2, while the Local Government Congress is scheduled for Thursday, December 4. State Congresses are expected to hold on Saturday, December 6, at party headquarters across the states.

The postponement in Abia State followed a High Court order restraining the party from proceeding with its congress in the state pending the determination of charges filed against the state leadership. While the party has complied with the order, its legal team has taken steps to vacate the injunction to allow Abia State to hold its congress at a later date.

National leadership supervision teams reporting from various venues have given positive feedback on the progress of the congresses across the country.

At a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Friday, November 28, and attended by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the party resolved to strengthen its structures by ensuring that leaders emerge democratically in accordance with electoral laws and the Nigerian Constitution.

The Labour Party called on Nigerians to embrace the party ahead of the 2027 general elections, emphasizing its commitment to repositioning and preparing to lead the nation.

However, the party warned against attempts by so-called “fifth columnists” within its ranks to destabilize its unity. The party cautioned that spreading false information is a criminal offense under Section 59 of the Criminal Code Act, which prohibits publishing false statements or rumors likely to cause public fear.

Obiora Ifoh, National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, stated that individuals spreading fake news about the cancellation of congresses could face legal consequences.

He added that the Julius Abure-led leadership is determined to move the party forward, leaving behind anyone unwilling to keep pace with its agenda.