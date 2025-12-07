French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed France’s solidarity with Nigeria in addressing its security challenges, particularly the terrorist threat in the country’s northern region. In a Sunday message posted on his official X handle, Macron said he spoke with President Bola Tinubu and affi...

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed France’s solidarity with Nigeria in addressing its security challenges, particularly the terrorist threat in the country’s northern region.

In a Sunday message posted on his official X handle, Macron said he spoke with President Bola Tinubu and affirmed that France will strengthen its partnership with Nigerian authorities.

He wrote, “I spoke with President Tinubu of Nigeria, @officialABAT.

“I conveyed France’s solidarity in the face of the various security challenges, particularly the terrorist threat in the North.

“At his (Tinubu’s) request, we will strengthen our partnership with the authorities and our support for the affected populations.

“We call on all our partners to step up their engagement. No one can remain a spectator,” the French President added.

The French President’s statement was issued amid the rising insurgency that is threatening the Nigeria’s security architecture.

TVC previously reported that Nigeria and the United States have scheduled fresh security talks following Washington’s designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) and recent warnings issued by U.S. President Donald Trump.

A high-level Nigerian delegation, approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and led by National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, will meet U.S. officials to deepen cooperation on tackling Nigeria’s worsening insecurity.