The leadership of the Labour Party has commended the judgment of the Supreme Court, saying it validates their earlier position that political matters are internal affairs of the party.

Since after the 2023 General election , the Labour Party has been facing internal crisis , especially on the chairmanship of the party.

In March 27th 2024 , the National convention of the party was held in Umuahia which resulted in the emergence of Julius Abure as the party chairman which is to expire by March 26th , 2028.

But the Nenadi Usman caretaker committee had challenged the national convention that produced Mr. Abure, which was upheld at the court.

The Supreme Court notes that the lower courts should have declined jurisdiction and shouldn’t have made pronouncement on the leadership of a political party.

The apex court, in its decision, emphasised that matters relating to party leadership are internal affairs, over which the judiciary has no jurisdiction.