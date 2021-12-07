Low Turnout as Kaduna State Government begins Teachers Competency Test

In Kaduna State, a low turnout of Public school teachers was recorded as the State Universal Basic Education Board ( SUBEB) on Tuesday conducted a competency test for Public Primary school teacher in the state.

The computer based test according to the Kaduna government is aimed at assessing Public school teachers for their improvement and a better delivery of learning outcomes for pupils.

However, teachers in the state, with support for the Headquarters of the Teachers Union, resolutely rejected the test, describing it as a move by the state government to disengage more teacher.

They also explained that the only body saddled with the responsibility of conducting such test remains the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

For now, It remain unclear the fate of teachers who failed to show up for the test but the SUBEB Chiarman explain that it will be followed by training programmes for the teachers in January 2022.