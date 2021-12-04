Low turnout as Ekiti residents vote to elect Council chairmen, Councillors

There was low turn-out of voters today at the Local Government Elections held in Ekiti State to determine which party will Pilot the affairs of the 16 LGA, and 20 LCDAs for the next two years.

TVc monitored the Election around the State and reports that asides the fact that Vehicular Movement was restricted, the Voting Exercise was largely Peaceful

In most Polling units visited ,voters didn’t turn up until 10am, and before 12pm,the exercise has been concluded as party agents were nowhere to be found in most of the Wards and Units.

The Creation of 20 LCDAs had generated Controversies of its own in the last few months, and it is yet to be seen how the meagre resources available to Ekiti State will be able to take care of 36 Local Councils altogether.