Electoral officers deployed for Saturday’s by-elections into two seats of the Kano State House of Assembly were seen waiting for voters at several polling units, as the exercise recorded low turnout across parts of Kano Municipal Local Government Area.

Despite the early arrival of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), many polling centres had only a handful of voters by mid-morning. Electoral materials were neatly arranged, with officials seated and prepared, patiently awaiting constituents.

At polling units visited, the atmosphere was calm but largely quiet, with few voters seen on queue.

Armed security personnel were strategically stationed around the centres to maintain order and safeguard both voters and election staff.

Voters expressed surprise at the low turnout but commended security agencies for their professionalism during the exercise.

INEC officials, however, remained hopeful that more voters would turn out as the day progressed, with stakeholders expressing expectations of a peaceful, transparent and credible poll.