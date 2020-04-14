Sokoto state police command has arrested twenty six persons for breaking the closure of inter state entry points order of the state government .

The state government as part of efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19 had

earlier ordered the closure of all entry routes into the state for the initial two weeks.

At the expiration of the initial two weeks the order was reviewed and additional two weeks was added.

The state commissioner of police Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje said his men apprehended

recalcitrant members of the public at different locations attempting to

beat the closure order through other routes.

Also paraded are two suspects that conspired to extort money from a

victim and threatened to kidnap him if he failed to pay them the sum of three million naira.