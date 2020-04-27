The Lagos police command has arrested thirty nine suspects in a striptease hotel at Idimu for clubbing.

Commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu said its disheartening that young people will violate the lockdown and social distancing regulations order and go clubbing at a time like this.

He thanked Nigerians who gave credible intelligence to operatives from Idimu Police Station.

Also arrested is one Suleiman Abubakar, the Imam of Sheik Central Mosque, Mile 12 Ketu for holding evening prayers with a large number of worshippers in violation of the social distancing regulations.

A total of 288 violators of the lockdown order were arrested over the weekend in different parts of the State.