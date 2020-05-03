Lille have received an €85m bid from an unnamed club for Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen has been in impressive form for Lille this season, finding the back of the net 18 times and grabbing six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for the club.

The 21-year-old has been linked with Premier League giants; Liverpool , Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have also recently been credited with an interest in Osimhen, although it is currently unclear unclear when the next transfer window will open.

However, according to a report in Telefoot, an unnamed club have tabled a bid in the region of €85 for the young forward, who has a contract at Stade Pierre-Mauroy until the summer of 2024.