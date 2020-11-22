Earlier on Saturday, the panel concluded the viewing of the CCTV footage submitted by the Lekki Concession Company, operator of the Lekki tollgate.

The CCTV footage showed that the Nigerian Army deployed at least seven vehicles to the tollgate in the evening of October 20.

The footage which showed calm scenes from 5pm until about 6.43pm when people could be seen running towards the tollgate from the Oriental Hotel end. Two minutes later, at 6.45pm, military vehicles, some white and the others in black colours, with flashing headlights, arrived on the scene.

Less than ten minutes later, the tollgate goes into blackout and then a military vehicle drove through the tollgate to the other end where a crowd of protesters was gathered. But it was observed at a time that the cameras which shot at a fairly long range, stopped roving and remained on a wide space with with no one seen .

Brigadier general Ahmed Taiwo, who testified said the army officers shot at the hoodlums who attacked them at 6.43pm. The witness also contradicted videos that circulated that night claiming the army was shooting at protesters, saying those reports were manipulative and fake.