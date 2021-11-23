Leaked Lekki #ENDSARS Report is Fake News – FG

The Federal government has rejected the leaked report of the Lagos State Judicial panel of inquiry on the Aftermath of the End SARS Protest.

Nigeria’s Information Minister, Lai Mohammed while addressing Journalists in Abuja disclosed that the report currently circulating the Public Space is simply a rehash of unverified fake news targeted to embarrass the Federal Government and its Agencies.

The Minister says the Authenticity of the leaked report is still in doubt as it contains so many discrepancies and unverified information and cannot be relied upon.