The family of Leah Sharibu in the Boko Haram captivity may have lost all hope in the Nigerian government rescuing their teenage daughter for them.

The 17-year old Leah, now said to be mother of two was on February 19, 2018 kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents at her boarding school in Dapchi, Yobe State.

Hosting our reporter at their Adamawa residence, the father, Sharibu and his wife Rebecca declined comment on the viral media report that Leah just had second child for her Boko Haram husband.

The duo, led by the hubby asked Tvc news crew to write anything they wish to write on Leah.

According to them: “there’s nothing you will hear from us, you people can go and write anything you like.

“We have resigned to fate, since the federal government has refused to help us secure the release of our daughter, you can go and write anything you want.

“We have rested our last hope in the Lord, no longer in the Nigerian government,” Sharibu declared.

Agreed, this may not be the best time for Sharibu family as it was apparent that the family may have heard of the viral media report that Leah was on Tuesday delivered of a child.

At the Sharibu’s house, Rebecca was met at hairdressing salon fixing hair.

She however later led journalists to her husband who vent venoms of anger on the reporters.

He said he has handed over everything to God since Nigeria government has failed his family.