A United States based group, U.S Nigeria Law Group has lamented the plight of the abandoned Dapchi heroine School girl, Leah Sharibu, with reports that she has given birth to a second child in captivity.

This is coming 3 years and 5 weeks since her abduction on February 9, 2018 as one of the 110 Dapchi schoolgirls in Yobe State and the failure to release her due to her refusal to renounce her Christian faith.

She was reportedly married off to a top Boko Haram commander.

Convener of the US-Nigeria Law Group, Emmanuel Ogebe, said in a statement that “despite an offer by an American pastor last month to surrender himself in exchange for Leah’s freedom, there has been no tangible response from her captors.

He added “That notwithstanding, intelligence received on the status of Leah indicates that she has delivered a second child in captivity.

While we have not corroborated this by multiple sources, a usually knowledgeable source indicated that she delivered a second child late last year. This means both children were born in 2020 as the terrorists announced her childbirth earlier in 2020. We are still investigating this.”

The Guardian newspaper on January 1, 2019, named Leah Sharibu as its 2018 ‘‘Person of the Year,’’ aptly describing her as “A goddess of resistance”.

To commemorate the March 21 third anniversary of the release of the Dapchi girls returned by their captors and “abandonment of Leah Sharibu”, the US group in its commemorative statement, said “until she is released, Leah remains a poster child and symbol of a failed state that can’t protect its children.