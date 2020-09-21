A coalition of Yoruba groups, prominent monarchs, and leaders of thought will converge in Ibadan on Wednesday to celebrate 134 years of peace and unity in Yorubaland after the Kiriji War.

The Kiriji War, also known as the Ekiti-Parapo War, was a 16-year-long civil war between the Yoruba people where all the sub-ethnic groups either supported the Ibadan or the Ekiti.

The war came to an end on September 23, 1886, which marked the beginning of the unification of Yorubaland as one.

Prof. Banji Akintoye, Convener of the event and President-General of Yoruba World Congress, said in a statement that September 23 will now be celebrated as Yoruba National Day annually.

Akintoye said prominent Yoruba monarchs and warrior families would on Tuesday revisit the battlefields in Igbajo and Imesi Ile, Osun, and Oke Imesi Ekiti to pour libations and dedicate a foundation stone to peace in Yorubaland.

He said Afenifere chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo; Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu of Yoruba Unity Forum, Justice Ademola Bakare (retd.), of Yoruba Council of Elders, and Prof. Adetoun Ogunseye of the National Council for Yoruba Women, are among eminent Yoruba leaders of thought that will grace the occasion.

He urged all Yoruba sons and daughters worldwide to make their presence felt at the events, both physically and morally.