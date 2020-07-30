Leader of the Yoruba Socio-Cultural Group, Egbe Afenifere (ILOSIWAJU YORUBA), Senator Ayo Fasanmi is dead.

He died at the ripe age of 94 years.

According to a statement signed by his son, Folabi Fasanmi, he passed on peacefully in Osogbo on Wednesday night.

He stated that burial arrangements will be announced by his immediate family in conjunction with his political associates and the South West Governors.

The Second Republic Senator was until his death, a leader of the Yoruba Socio-Cultural Group, Egbe Afenifere (ILOSIWAJU YORUBA) and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC,