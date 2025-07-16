The Multinational Joint Task Force and the Lake Chad Basin Commission have commiserated with the family of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a driving force behind regional security and integration.
In a condolence statement, Executive Secretary of LCBC and Head of Mission MNJTF, Mamman Nuhu, said Buhari played a vital role in revitalizing the joint task force and intensifying efforts against terrorism in the region.
Read Also
He lauded the former president’s unwavering support for cross-border collaboration in the fight against Boko Haram.
The Executive Secretary also commended Buhari’s leadership in advocating for the recovery of Lake Chad, citing his push for global attention as a testament to his dedication to environmental sustainability and regional development.