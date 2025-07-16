The Multinational Joint Task Force and the Lake Chad Basin Commission have commiserated with the family of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a driving force behind regional security and integration. In a condolence statement, Executive Secretary of LCBC and Head of Missio...

The Multinational Joint Task Force and the Lake Chad Basin Commission have commiserated with the family of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a driving force behind regional security and integration.

In a condolence statement, Executive Secretary of LCBC and Head of Mission MNJTF, Mamman Nuhu, said Buhari played a vital role in revitalizing the joint task force and intensifying efforts against terrorism in the region.

He lauded the former president’s unwavering support for cross-border collaboration in the fight against Boko Haram.

The Executive Secretary also commended Buhari’s leadership in advocating for the recovery of Lake Chad, citing his push for global attention as a testament to his dedication to environmental sustainability and regional development.