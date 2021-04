A law maker representing Jos north, Bassa federal constituency at the national assembly Haruna Maitala is dead.

The sad event occurred on Friday 2nd April in a car crash on his way to Jos from Abuja.

The Media Consultant to the deceased law maker Joseph Adudu who confirmed the development in a press release says, all arrangements for the burial rites and laying in state will take place Saturday morning of April 3rd according to Islamic rites in Jos.