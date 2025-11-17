The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has intensified its enforcement operations across the state, cracking down on indiscriminate dumping, black spots, and persistent environmental violations that threaten public health and urban resilience. Speaking on the latest operation, the Managing Dir...

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has intensified its enforcement operations across the state, cracking down on indiscriminate dumping, black spots, and persistent environmental violations that threaten public health and urban resilience.

Speaking on the latest operation, the Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, acknowledged the waste management challenges experienced in key areas in the state, reiterating the authority’s firm commitment to ending all forms of reckless disposal habits.

He said, “The state’s coastal geography made enforcement very important, to prevent environmental hazards. A bag of refuse tossed into a drain anywhere in the metropolis does not disappear. It blocks culverts, worsens flooding, exposes households to contaminated water, and sends plastics and debris into our canals and lagoon systems. Illegal dumping has consequences far beyond the act itself.”

He revealed that LAWMA has moved from episodic crackdowns to a steady, intelligence-driven enforcement model that links surveillance, community reporting, and swift prosecution.