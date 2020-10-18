The leadership of the National Assembly has met with president Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja over the ongoing #EndSars protests.



President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan appealed to the youths that it is time to bring their protests towards ending police brutality to an end in order to allow government address concerns that have been raised.

The President of the Senate insisted that the President had agreed to address all five points raised by End SARS protesters .

Also speaking, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila urged youths not to lose the plot, but to rest on gains made and allow government act on policy issues raised.