Nigeria is expected to receive about four shipments of vaccines within the next couple of months.

This was disclosed at the weekly update meeting of the Covid-19 vaccine roll out plan by the national primary health care development agency.

The executive director of the agency says the first tranche of about 3.9m doses of the oxford astrazeneca vaccine will come in between the end of July or the beginning of August through the covax facility.

Other shipments will include two supplies of about 3.9m of the pfizer biontech and moderna vaccine which will also come in August from covax facility as donated by the united States government,

A 29m supply of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine procured by the federal government through the African Union will also be received.

This comes as Nigeria officially ends the first phase of the covid 19 vaccination roll out campaign.