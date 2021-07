Three persons have been killed in a bank raid in Ilara- Mokin in Ifedore local government area of Ondo.

One of the victims in the bank raid is the Public Relations Officer of a private university in the state

The robbers also killed a policeman attached to the bank.

They attacked an old generation bank and allegedly carted away an undisclosed amount of money.

The robbers according to eyewitnesses shot sporadically before gaining entry into the bank.