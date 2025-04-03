The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) is pleased to provide an update regarding the individuals injured during the fire outbreak on the Igbega Eko vessel at Ipakodo Ferry Terminal on April 3, 2025.

All nine individuals—passengers, LASWA personnel, and Lag Ferry staff—are currently receiving medical attention and showing significant improvement.

**Current Medical Status:**

Six individuals are under care at General Hospital, Ikorodu, where medical personnel dedicated to ensuring their optimal recovery are closely monitoring them.

– Three others are receiving stable treatment at a private hospital, and no life-threatening conditions have been reported.

LASWA is fully committed to collaborating with medical teams to ensure all affected individuals recover completely. We stand ready to support them and their families during this time.

The investigation into the cause of the incident is actively underway, and comprehensive safety reviews are being conducted to prevent any similar occurrences.

We commend the swift response of emergency services and acknowledge the public’s cooperation during this event.

We will continue to provide updates as we gather more information.

For more information, please contact us at talktolaswa on 0700 CALL LASWA or 08090129777 Instagram/X @talktolaswa