The Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of the second phase of rehabilitation works on the Ogudu–Ifako Bridge in Kosofe Local Government Area, following the completion and reopening of the first phase....

The Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of the second phase of rehabilitation works on the Ogudu–Ifako Bridge in Kosofe Local Government Area, following the completion and reopening of the first phase.

The second phase, which focuses on restoring the bridge’s expansion joints inbound Lagos Island, will run from Tuesday, 19 August to Wednesday, 1 October 2025.

General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said motorists along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway and Lagos Toll Gate axis inbound Oshodi and Victoria Island would face controlled diversions at the bridge. Vehicles will be channelled into a single lane about 50 metres before the construction zone, with normal flow resuming 50 metres after.

He explained that motorists heading to Oshodi should use the Ojota Slip Road linking Ikorodu Road inbound Anthony, while those going to Victoria Island could divert through Ojota Slip Road, connect to Ikorodu Road inbound Anthony, and proceed via Gbagada to the Third Mainland Bridge.

Another option is to connect Ikorodu Road to Funsho Williams Avenue and access Lagos Island through Eko Bridge.

Motorists coming from Ikeja and nearby areas were advised to pass through Maryland and link Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue towards Eko Bridge, or use Ikorodu Road inbound Anthony to reach Oshodi.

Mr Bakare-Oki assured that LASTMA officers had been deployed to enforce lane discipline, manage traffic, and respond swiftly to emergencies. He appealed for patience and strict adherence to traffic advisories, warning that reckless driving and violations such as driving against traffic (one-way) would attract prosecution before the Lagos State Mobile Court.

He also disclosed that towing trucks and other support infrastructure had been stationed along diversion routes and critical intersections to address breakdowns and accidents.

While commending motorists for their cooperation during the first phase of the project, the LASTMA boss urged continued discipline and encouraged the public to report incidents or emergencies via the agency’s hotline: 080000527862.