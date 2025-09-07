The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has confirmed two separate life-threatening accidents along Olohunsogo Bus Stop inward Mile 2 and along Stadium Hotel axis in Ojuelegba, Surulere areas of the state. The traffic agency disclosed this in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs...

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has confirmed two separate life-threatening accidents along Olohunsogo Bus Stop inward Mile 2 and along Stadium Hotel axis in Ojuelegba, Surulere areas of the state.

The traffic agency disclosed this in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs and the Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, made available to TVC on Sunday.

According to the statement, the agency’s swift response to the incident enabled the rescue of the Camry driver and a passenger, who suffered serious injuries as they were immediately rushed to Ademola Hospital, opposite Ijanikin Police Station, for emergency medical treatment.

The statement partly reads, “The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed its timely intervention in two calamitous road mishaps which transpired over the weekend at Olohunsogo Bus Stop, inward Mile 2, and the Stadium Hotel axis of Ojuelegba, Surulere.

In a related incident at Stadium Hotel, Ojuelegba, Surulere, LASTMA operatives responded to a severe collision involving a white Mazda commercial bus bearing KRD 141 YH registration number, which lost control likely due to excessive speed, and crashed into the median in the BRT lane.

The bus driver, found unconscious at the scene, along with two passengers, was quickly transported by officers of the agency to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

According to the statement, all three individuals fortunately survived the incident. One of the survivors, Aina Kadri, stated that the bus’s brakes failed while it was moving at high speed, causing the severe crash.

The agency’s General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, commended the swift response, professionalism, and effective teamwork displayed by LASTMA personnel and the Nigeria Police in handling the emergencies.

He reaffirmed the Authority’s steadfast commitment to swift rescue operations, efficient traffic management, and the preservation of public safety across the State.

Bakare-Oki urged motorists to strictly observe road speed limits and prioritise regular vehicle maintenance, stressing that speeding and mechanical neglect are preventable causes of devastating road accidents.