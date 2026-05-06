The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he will seal off any house that is used as a secretariat by the Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Wike stated this while addressing journalists during a media parley monitored live by TVC News…...

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he will seal off any house that is used as a secretariat by the Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike stated this while addressing journalists during a media parley monitored live by TVC News Online on Wednesday.

The Minister insisted that the Supreme Court has recognised Abdulrahman Mohammed as the Chairman of the PDP, noting that the activities of the Turaki-led faction in selling nomination forms are fraudulent and can only be stopped through lawful means.

Wike explained that opening an account in the name of a party to receive payment for nomination forms requires a certificate of incorporation, noting that the duly recognised party secretary has the prerogative to discharge such responsibilities.

Wike said, “I’m there to help to support them, and I continue to support them. All I’m saying, which you don’t want to hear, which I want Nigerians to hear: Can they open an office, PDP Secretariat? Can they open an account and tell PDP members who want to buy forms, who want to contest elections, “Pay to this account. This is the account number. This is the bank”? First of all, that bank will be in trouble.”

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He added, “And today, I tell you that the bank will be in trouble. To open an account, you must have the certificate of incorporation. Who has it? The Secretary of the party. So let me see the bank that will go and open an account. That bank will be in trouble. Then the person who wants to open that account, I’m praying for luck! Let [Turaki?], a Senior Advocate, put his name as a signatory and see whether he will not be derobed, or whether that silk will continue to answer “silk.” He will not. So that is that.”

The FCT Minister noted that such action, if carried out, amounts to defrauding Nigerians, warning that any house used for such activities would be seized.

“People should not do something that they know you are defrauding Nigerians. And two, any house that allows them—because it’s fraud—you know the judgment, you know what’s on the ground, and I see… I will take that house,” Wike warns.

“PDP is not going to be… I’m anybody who knows me, knows… I’m not coming here for… I will seal it off! If it’s done, I will never allow any breach of the peace. You cannot. Because I’m here to maintain peace. Apart from being a PDP member, as FCT Minister, I obey this judgment of the court. You must obey it,” the Minister concluded.