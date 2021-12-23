LASTMA assures Lagos residents of adequate traffic control during, after yuletide

The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), has assured Lagosians that traffic personnel will be fully on ground to professionally and adequately manage traffic before, during, and after the festive period.

This was stated during a strategic meeting with the Comptrollers and Zonal Heads at LASTMA Headquarters in Oshodi.

Mr. Oreagba gave the assurance, noting that the yuletide season is usually marked by a high volume of human and vehicular movements, and that extra effort would be required to ensure a free flow of vehicle movements across the Lagos metropolis.

His words: “All motorists are urged to maintain speed limits as they embark on their journeys into, within and outside Lagos. Entry and exit points into Lagos will be fully manned by our officers for adequate control and management of traffic. Major entry/exit roads in Lagos, like Lagos-Ibadan, Lagos-Abeokuta, Lagos-Badagry, Lekki-Epe Expressways and Lagos-Ikorodu-Sagamu Highway, would be adequately covered by our personnel for smooth and seamless traffic flow. Major road intersections would not be left out in our strategic coverage to ensure free traffic flow”.

LASTMA officers will be visible at all major road intersections with regular and consistent patrols, particularly at notorious traffic flashpoints, according to the General Manager, imploring all road users to obey traffic laws at all times, not only to avoid accidents but also to avoid unnecessary arrest and prosecution.

Mr. Oreagba also stated that in order to achieve a traffic-free Lagos, all motorists must maintain lane discipline, follow traffic rules and regulations as laid out in Lagos State’s traffic law, and that no acts of indiscipline or unruly behavior by vehicle owners or road users would be tolerated.