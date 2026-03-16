Nigeria has recorded 109 deaths from Lassa fever so far in 2026. This is according to the latest situation report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. The report for epidemiological week nine shows 65 new confirmed cases between February 23 and March 1, representing a decrease from…...

Nigeria has recorded 109 deaths from Lassa fever so far in 2026.

This is according to the latest situation report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report for epidemiological week nine shows 65 new confirmed cases between February 23 and March 1, representing a decrease from the 77 cases recorded in the previous week.

These cases were reported in Benue, Ondo, Bauchi, Taraba, Edo, Plateau, and Nasarawa states.

READ ALSO: Benue Strengthens Collaboration to Combat Lassa Fever Outbreak

So far this year, 469 confirmed cases have been recorded from over 2,400 suspected infections across 18 states and 69 local government areas. However, the case fatality rate stands at 23.2 percent, higher than the 18.7 percent recorded during the same period in 2025.

The NCDC says Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba, Benue and Edo account for about 86 percent of confirmed infections, while six healthcare workers were infected in the reporting week.

Health authorities say surveillance, contact tracing, and treatment efforts have been intensified as part of ongoing response measures to control the outbreak.