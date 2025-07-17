The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission has presented Certificates of Return to newly elected council chairmen, vice chairmen, and councillors. The officials were elected at the local government election last Saturday. The presentation follows the successful conduct of the local council ele...

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission has presented Certificates of Return to newly elected council chairmen, vice chairmen, and councillors.

The officials were elected at the local government election last Saturday.

The presentation follows the successful conduct of the local council elections held on Saturday, July 12, across the state.

According to results announced by LASIEC, the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured all 57 chairmanship seats and 375 out of 376 councillorship positions, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clinched just one councillorship seat.

Some of the elected officials expressed gratitude to their constituents for trusting them with leadership roles.

The lone PDP councillor, Dosunmu Babajide, who won his ward in Yaba, described his victory as divinely ordained, pledging to serve his people with commitment.

The LASIEC Chairperson, while speaking to journalists, commended the electoral process and noted a marked increase in voter turnout compared to previous elections.

She also urged the newly elected officials to prioritise development and good governance in their respective localities.