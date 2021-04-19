The Lagos State Government on Monday resumed the dislodgement of illegal abattoirs, slaughterhouses, animal markets and other veterinary premises.

Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya who made this known explained that the exercise was in continuation of the State Government’s sanitisation and reform of the red meat value chain with the goal of producing wholesome meat for the consumption of its citizenry.

The Commissioner noted that the exercise was a follow-up to the dislodgement operation subsequent to the re-inauguration of the State’s Monitoring, Enforcement and Compliance (MEC) Team, which was suspended as a result of the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest, last year.

Advertisement

She disclosed that during the next enforcement exercise there would be no option of fine on confiscated live animals, adding that all seized animals would be auctioned at the Mobile Court of the Task Force Office with all offenders duly prosecuted.