As part of the resolve of the Lagos State Government to aid acceleration and development of infrastructure in the State through the Public-Private Partnership arrangement, the Office of Public-Private Partnerships (OPPP), in conjunction with Messrs FBT Coral Estate Ltd, is set to redevelop the Makoko/Ilaje Waterfront into a mixed-use Modern and Urban Estate.

Speaking on the planned project on Wednesday, the Director-General, Mr. Ope George, stated that the scheme will provide for the housing needs (residential and commercial) as well as public infrastructure for residents of Lagos State, particularly those on the Makoko/Ilaje axis.

He noted that the 54.58 Hectares of land which will be reclaimed by the State Government would provide alternative accommodation to the Makoko/Ilaje slum.

Mr. George stated that the new Makoko Ilaje Estate would consist of infrastructure such as beautiful Landscape, Recreational Centres, Hospitals, Schools, Water Plant Sewage System Treatment, Electricity, Fuel Station and Hotels among others.