Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and the Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola led a delegation from the Lagos State Government on Saturday to inspect facilities at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) for COVID safety and prevention protocols compliance in preparation for the funeral of it late founder, Prophet Temitope Joshua.

LASG inspects SCOAN facilities in preparation for funeral of Prophet TB JoshuaMr. Abayomi stated after inspecting the church facilities and meeting with church officials that the inspection is in accordance with the Lagos State Government’s third wave mitigation strategy to prevent the importation and spread of new deadly strains of COVID into Lagos and Nigeria.

While noting that the Late Prophet is a well-known figure with a large congregation and followers from all over the world, the Commissioner predicted that the funeral rites would draw people from both inside and outside Nigeria who would consider it appropriate to pay their last respects to the clergy.

He went on to say that the Lagos State Government believes the SCOAN funeral activities to be a significant enough event to require rigorous adherence to COVID safety regulations in order to prevent the importation, transmission, or spread of newly lethal COVID strains to the State or country.

Mr. Abayomi added that the inspection and meeting with officials of SCOAN is at the behest of the Lagos State Governor who directed that SCOAN be given all the support required to host the funeral programme for it late founder under strict COVID prevention protocol to limit any possibilities of introduction of foreign COVID variants among the congregation and by extension to the community.

While acknowledging that some infection prevention practices in the church needed to be strengthened, Abayomi stated that those areas would be strengthened before and during the burial services. Biosecurity and safety experts will also be on hand to collaborate with the local organizing committee to monitor and assure the safety of guests, according to him.