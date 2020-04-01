Lagos State Government says it has engaged no fewer than 4,000 registered Community Development Associations, Non-Governmental Organisations and religious leaders to distribute the economic stimulus package unveiled for the indigent and the most vulnerable in the society.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal , explained that since the exercise began last Friday, six local government areas including Eti-Osa, Oshodi-Isolo, Epe, Badagry, Agege and Ibeju-Lekki have received their stimulus packages.

He said the remaining local government areas would be covered within the next 10 days.

Lawal said that the stimulus package of the State Government is quite unique and different from many that are being posted on the social media, pointing out that the items distributed by the State Government are sealed and branded.